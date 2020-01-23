Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool: Split loyalties for Jâc on Sunday

For the 15-year old Shropshire footballer is a member of the Shrewsbury Town Academy and despite his love of Anfield he says his allegiance will be to the home side.

The central defender plays in the Shrewsbury under-16 side, which has already won its league this season.

He is hoping to become a professional footballer in the future and is currently studying at Oswestry School.

"I am doing subjects including sports science which is really interesting," he said.

The teenager said he had been supporting Liverpool ever since he could remember.

Underdogs

"My Dad is a Liverpool supporter and I have always supported the club. I remember the first match I went to see against Wolves in the FA Cup when Liverpool lost. I was only about 10 and was so upset."

"This season has been incredible for Liverpool," Jâc said.

Advertising

"Although I support Liverpool, I decided that I would be supporting Shrewsbury Town on Sunday, not only because I am in the Academy but because they are the underdogs."

"I am hoping I will be able to go and watch, my Dad is still trying to get us tickets."

Jâc said that while the game will be tough for Shrewsbury, whatever team Liverpool field, he hoped the team would do well.

He said forward, Shane Whalley would be the one to watch on Sunday, together with defender, Aaron Pierre, who scored against Bristol City in the last round.