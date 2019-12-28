Shropshire hospices in New Year appeal

The two hospices provide vital care to children with life-threatening conditions and their families from across Shropshire, Cheshire, Mid and North Wales.

It costs £6.5 million every year to cope with existing demand, and more families are needing Hope House and Ty Gobaith’s expertise every day.

Currently two per cent of local people help the hospices, from making donations and playing the lottery, to taking part in events and signing up to regular giving.

But they need to raise even more money if they are to help every child and family in need.

Hope House, head of fundraising Alison Marsh, said: “On January 2 our bank account will be right back to zero and we will need to get straight down to raising more than £17,000 a day to keep our current services funded. The first £10 that comes in on that day will be the beginning of our fundraising year.

“We realise that January is a time when many people feel their own financial pressures after Christmas, so we have ways you can commit to commit to Hope House and Ty Gobaith without making a financial donation too.

“We have many events coming up in 2020 where you can sign up now and have time to raise sponsorship money, such as our incredibly popular Llangollen Canal Walk and a whole host of runs and challenges which you can find on our website.

“For people who feel able to make a small monthly gift we would love them to sign up for our regular giving, which starts at just £3 a month. That is an incredible thing to do because it enables us to plan for the future and ensure we have the services that children and families so desperately need in place.”

Details of how you can help Hope House and Ty Gobaith in 2020 can be found at www.hopehouse.org.uk or call the charity’s fundraising office in Oswestry on 01691 671671.