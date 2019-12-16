Shropshire man in kidnap plot set to be sentenced

Alexander Gibbons, 41, of Meadowbrook Court, Oswestry, will appear at Preston Crown Court alongside Gulam Saiyed, 55, of Albatross Street, Preston, and John Powell, 67, of Great North Road, Leeds, after the three were convicted of conspiracy to kidnap.

As part of the trial, which ended on Friday, Judge Simon Medland QC issued warrants for Mohammed Hanif Manjra, 53, of Regent Drive, Fulwood, Preston, and Muhammad Junaid Amjad, 37, of Gurney Crescent, Croydon, who fled to Pakistan earlier this month.

During the trial William Beardmore, prosecuting, said that in August 2017 victim Hassan Akhtar was kidnapped in Oldham, prompting a Lancashire Police probe called Operation Pelican.

Akhtar, who has pleaded guilty to other offences, had been travelling to and from continental Europe to “transport the proceeds of crime" but he allegedly stole one of the consignments of criminal money that was intended to be transported to continental Europe.

Those with an interest in the money turned to Gibbons who was tasked with locating, observing, following and kidnapping Akhtar and getting back the cash.

Akhtar was traced to a Travelodge in Oldham and Gibbons and Powell obtained the guest list and master key by Gibbons pretending to be a police officer.

They dragged him outside but he managed to escape and raise the alarm.

Gibbons and Powell were arrested and in their car officers found Akhtar’s photo, knives, PAVA spray, gloves, duct tape, cable ties, and a sword disguised as a walking stick.

During the trial George Anthony Thomas, 62, of Welsh Walls, Oswestry, was cleared of involvement.