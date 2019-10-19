Travellers pitch up at old Morrison's site in Oswestry

Several caravans were seen occupying the car park in Station Road on Thursday, the day after the chain shut its store before moving to its new site in Shrewsbury Road.

Shropshire Council has served notices to the group, who are expected to move by the end of the weekend.

After they have moved, a clean-up process will take place and the site will be secured to prevent it happening again.

Steve Charmley said: "There are a lot of caravans and vans. As a council we've gone through the normal processes to move them on.

"Normally you find that the travellers know the law better than anyone, so they know how long they've got before they need to move on.

"It's not the most aesthetically pleasing thing to have in the town centre, but they're self-contained in a walled car park. They're not sprawled out and causing a lot of disruption."

He also warned people to be aware of people knocking on doors and trying to sell generators and pressure washers, and for landowners to keep their premises secure in case the group try to use their land.

"I'm not sure if it is related, but some residents have had people knocking on their doors. I'd say just be aware if they're trying to sell something for a price that seems too good to be true.

"And I'd advise anyone with car parks or land to be aware. We don't want another repeat of this in the town."