Support group for heart patients launches in Oswestry

Broken Hearts and Bucket Lists has been set up by local resident, Kathleen Jones, who herself suffered a heart attack in May.

Her experiences during and following her illness made her realise that the town was short of a local group that people could turn to.

The group will hold its first meeting in the Cambrian Room at the Memorial Hall on Monday at 11am.

Kathleen said the aim was to offer a social group for talking to like minded people, making new friends and having the chance to join in social activities.

She had two stents fitted after her heart attack.

"I had had heartburn for three days then, while I was in Oswestry I started feeling quite unwell, I went to Booka where my daughter was to tell her and then started being sick.

"By complete luck her GP was there having coffee and was able to take care off me."

She was blue lighted to hospital in Stoke and it was while she was in the ambulance that she had her heart attack.

Kathleen was in hospital for about a week.

"When I came back I had so many questions. I know I can call the cardiac rehab team anytime but there are are times when you just panic and think what's going on, what does the future hold."

"I thought it would be good to have somewhere were people who have survived a heart attack, have been told they have coronary heart disease or are anticipating heart surgery could get together, talk and have access to advice."

The British Heart Foundation is working with Kathleen and the group also has the support of local GPs and Stoke's cardiac rehab team.