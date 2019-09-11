'Fixperts' to the rescue as Oswestry repair cafe engineers a little help

Two local groups, Brace and Extinction Rebellion Oswestry, have joined together on the project to help reduce the amount of waste that is thrown in the bin.

The inaugural event saw 19 volunteer repair experts, known as fixperts, repair a wide range of items that would otherwise have been thrown out.

They saw 52 people and a total of 55 items, ranging from electronics to children's toys, and managed to repair 41 items.

Nine people were given advice on what spare parts are needed to fix their item and there was just five things that were beyond repair.

A clock being repaired

Alison Alexander, from Brace, said: "We had a really good day and the turnout was amazing. The hall was full all day.

"For some people it's something they can do to help combat the climate catastrophe we're in and for others, especially the older generation, it's very nostalgic.

"It was in the 80s that there was a turning point and suddenly it became cheaper and easier to buy something new than have it repaired.

"We could do with big changes and put pressure on companies to manufacture things that are durable."

Rob Wix fixing a radio

Alison said it was also a great community event which saw people enjoying a slice of cake while socialising.

"I'd just like to say a big thank you to everyone involved," she added.

"The atmosphere was so lovely and it was a brilliant first event."

The Oswestry repair cafe

The repair cafe's will alternate between Oswestry and Llanfyllin and take place on the first Saturday of every month between 12pm and 3pm.

The groups are now looking for volunteers for the next repair cafe at the Cross Keys in Llanfyllin on October 5.

Anyone interested should visit the the Oswestry and Borders Repair Cafe or email repaircafe@moorsbroadband.net