These boots are made for rugby - Shropshire players urged to donate old boots for worldwide charity

With pre-season training just getting into full swing, Shropshire-based sports recruitment agency Muddy Boots Sports has linked up with The Barefoot Project to help rugby players in some of the poorer parts of the world.

Steve Charmley, the founder of Muddy Boots Sports, said the plan was to put muddy boots on bare feet.

Mr Charmley, a former player, said: “We’ve set up collection points at rugby clubs across Shropshire where players of all ages can donate old boots or trainers. Even if you’re not changing your boots for the new season I’m sure everyone has at least one old pair tucked away in the back of a wardrobe – let’s do something positive with them."

“The boots will then be sorted and packaged and sent to some of our less-fortunate sporting friends, delivered by a team of qualified coaches, who will also take part in training sessions and coaching clinics."

The Barefoot Project is a worldwide initiative run by professional sportsman-turned-actor Danny Ligairi-Badham.

“Already, Barefoot has donated kit including boots or trainers to communities in Fiji, Nepal, Kenya and South Africa. It would be great to think that boots from rugby clubs in Shropshire could help inspire a new generation of players who may not normally have access to the right equipment,” he added.

“I’m really pleased to have linked up with this worthwhile project and to get this great opportunity to put something back into a sport that has given me so much enjoyment over the years," Steve said.

"Collection points are now in place so please start donating.”

The Barefoot Project has a number of high-profile ambassadors including former England star Steffon Armitage.

The containers have been supplied by Shropshire Council’s Recycling and Waste partner Veolia, whose communications manager Tim Walters said: “We are delighted to support this project, it’s a great way of recycling your old boots and trainers in a way that will make a real difference. Any boots or trainers will be gratefully received, even moulded boots which are great for hard surfaces.”

Collection points can be found at rugby clubs in Newport, Bridgnorth, Oswestry, Shrewsbury, Ludlow, Market Drayton, Telford, Clee Hil and Whitchurch.