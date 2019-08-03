Oswestry's Chapel Court workers climb a mountain for Hope House

The Old Chapel Court group recently rose to the challenge of climbing Mount Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales,

In all, 18 people from Milano’s Café, Butterfly Beautique, Paperwrite and Day Lewis Pharmacy took part in the climb. Whilst Jones Hairdressers, Nikki’s Boutique and Rowanthorn were unable to participate they raised funds in a variety of ways to contribute to this important local charity.

The challenge was the brainchild of Anne-Marie Parkes-Owen from Butterfly Beautique whose bucket list of things to do included climbing Snowdon and the idea quickly gained traction with the other businesses. Together, via generous sponsorship from their individual customers, the businesses have raised the incredible sum of £1900 to help support seriously ill local children and their families.

“We cannot thank all the businesses in Old Chapel Court enough for their support” said Lynsey Kilvert Hope House Fundraiser.

“Without the support of local businesses in our community we would be able to provide vital care and support to so many children and families who desperately need us”.

She said that special recognition and thanks is acknowledged to Day Lewis Plc who generously doubled the sum raised by their staff.