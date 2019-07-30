Oswestry pub bids to extend its opening hours - until 4.30am at weekends

The Boars Head in Willow Street, Oswestry, can currently welcome drinkers until 3.30am from Monday to Saturday.

But now it has applied to Shropshire Council to open an hour later on Friday and Saturday nights – staying open until 4.30am.

The plans had been due to be heard by the council’s licensing act sub-committee on May 29, but the hearing was adjourned.

It will now take place tomorrow and a decision is expected to be made at the meeting.

The pub will stop serving drinks half an hour before closing time.

One representation was made against the move, by an unnamed resident concerned over crime and disorder fears.

The pub wishes to open until 1.30am on Sunday nights/Monday mornings, rather than the current 1am arrangement.

Ross O’Neill, public protection officer at the council, said: “Marston’s PLC have made an application for a variation of the premises licence.

“Marston’s PLC are the premises licence holder and the Designated Premises Supervisor is Jamie Byron.

“The Boars Head has had its current premises licence since November 2005. The premises is located in Oswestry town centre on Willow Street.

“The premise is surrounded by a mix of residential and other commercial premises.

“All external doors and windows shall be kept closed after 11pm other than for access and egress to all rooms when amplified music or speech are taking place.”

He added: “Representations have been received from one person in objection to the application.

“The objectors’ primary concern is in respect of the Prevention of Public Nuisance and crime and disorder due to the opening hours applied for and police resources.”

The pub also wants the changes to apply to Christmas Eve and Boxing Day as well as New Year’s Eve.

It will also alter its live music and film playing licenses in accordance with the changes, according to Mr O’Neill.