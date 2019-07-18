Oswestry nursery celebrates platinum success

Oswestry Prepcare Day Nursery has been given the platinum award - the highest level possible - from the Quality Counts national award scheme, run by the National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA).

To commemorate their success, the children and staff have planted 132 wild flower seeds to represent the number of areas they were assessed in, under the headings play and learning, health, safety and well-being, leadership and management and workforce.

With the help of staff, the children carefully sowed the mixed seeds in planters and around the garden.

And the celebrations are set to continue throughout the month, including a visit from Zoolab when the children will experience some animal magic.

Manager Denise Kerr is thrilled with the award and praised the staff for their hard work.

She said: "We consistently work to deliver the very best care and environment for the young children that we look after in this very special nursery. To be recognised by such a well-respected national accreditation scheme in this way is wonderful and a testament to all the hard work of the team here. It's a perfect way to showcase the quality of service we offer."

The nursery is located at Bellan House and looks after children from six weeks to five years old.