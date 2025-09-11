Shropshire hospital's large solar scheme plan for nearby playing fields

Plans to install hundreds of solar panels on a playing field near The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Gobowen have been submitted to Shropshire Council.

The application for the 2.1-acre field has been submitted by Cornwall-based company ZLC Energy Ltd on behalf of the hospital.

It's part of the hospital's plans to significantly expand its solar energy capacity, after substantially lowering electricity bills through previous projects.

In 2021, 1,760 solar panels were fitted to the hospital's roof, which generated an estimated annual saving of £217,000.

If approved, hundreds of solar panels would be installed on a playing field to the north of the hospital. Photo: Google/ZLC Energy

Earlier this year, the hospital was awarded £2.4m to install even more solar panels, as part of a £100m energy bill-cutting package from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero to the NHS.

Another scheme, to install solar carports in a staff car park, was approved last month.

A spokesperson for the RJAH said new solar projects were expected to deliver savings of around £8.6million a year.

They said: "RJAH has plans to significantly expand our solar energy capacity, adding a further 1.2MW system to our existing 2MW installation.

"This expansion is projected to deliver an additional £300,000 in annual electricity savings and reduce the hospital's carbon dioxide emissions by 220 tonnes each year."

The latest plans are available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 25/02807/FUL