'Almost as iconic as the bridge or the castle' - Golden arches sign goes up as opening of Bridgnorth's first McDonald's nears

The fast food giant announced in 2023 it was planning to open its first branch in Bridgnorth.

Shropshire Council planners gave the go ahead for the burger giant to build the market town's first-ever McDonald's restaurant in Chartwell Business Park.

It was part of a larger application that would see the erection of two units, the other set to be a new Starbucks.

The golden arches - picture James Gittens

The plans were well-received by locals, with more than 600 lodging letters of support to the council's planning department, many citing the creation of jobs and the boost it could bring to the local economy.

Earlier this month, the restaurant's building began going up after arriving in pre-fabricated form by HGV.

And now, the restaurant's iconic sign has gone up, ahead of the planned opening of the restaurant next month.

Posting a picture of the golden arches sign in Chartwell Business Park, local town councillor James Gittens said: "Almost as iconic as the bridge or the castle, welcome to Bridgnorth!"

The burger giant has also begun advertising for "crew members" at the Bridgnorth branch.

A spokesperson said: " McDonald's are one of the most recognised brands in the world, and the backbone of our brand is commitment to a set of core values: Serve, Inclusion, Integrity, Community and Family. We live by our values every day and are committed to fostering a safe, respectful and inclusive workplace, providing quality jobs, and making opportunity open to all.

"In October 2025, we are opening a new restaurant in Bridgnorth! Training will be taking place in our Wolverhampton sites; Penn Road, and Dudley Street. If you are a successful candidate from the Bridgnorth area."