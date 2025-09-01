Watch: Bridgnorth's first McDonald's restaurant arrives on the back of a trailer

In July 2023, Shropshire Council planners gave the go ahead to build the market town's first-ever McDonald's restaurant - to be located in Chartwell Business Park.

The new McDonalds building in Bridgnorth giant crane arrives at 7am today in Chartwell Park. Bridgnorth.

It was part of a larger application that would see the erection of two units, the other set to be a new Starbucks.

The plans were well-received by locals, with more than 600 lodging letters of support to the council's planning department, many citing the creation of jobs and the boost it could bring to the local economy.

Diggers first moved in back in February to clear the ground and make way for the fast food and coffee giants.