Pizza chain Domino's submits plans for first Bridgnorth branch
Pizza giant Domino's has submitted plans for its first ever Bridgnorth branch, a year after it revealed it was eyeing up the historic market town.
Plus
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A year after Domino's revealed it was hoping to open its first store in Bridgnorth, plans have been submitted to the local authority.
If approved, the new branch will join also-new-to-town takeaway giants McDonalds and Starbucks at Chartwell Business Park.
In April last year, the pizza chain revealed it was eyeing up the historic market town for its next branch.