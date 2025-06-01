Pizza chain Domino's submits plans for first Bridgnorth branch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A year after Domino's revealed it was hoping to open its first store in Bridgnorth, plans have been submitted to the local authority.

If approved, the new branch will join also-new-to-town takeaway giants McDonalds and Starbucks at Chartwell Business Park.

In April last year, the pizza chain revealed it was eyeing up the historic market town for its next branch.