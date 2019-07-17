Oswestry Labour branch looks to go green

The branch met to discuss the climate crisis and how the Labour Party can make sure that the UK leads the way in combatting it. This included talks from Bill Jones, a local Labour Party member and environmentalist, and Rosie Carter-Rich from Labour for a Green New Deal.

Ed Marriott, press officer for Oswestry and District Labour Branch said: “The climate crisis isn’t going anywhere; we have to act now to ensure that working people, in the UK and around the world, are not left to deal with the effects of increasing temperatures, rising seas and food shortages.”

“Oswestry and District Labour Branch are taking this very seriously. We understand that it will not be the rich who feel the worst effects of Climate Change, but the working class and the marginalised communities all over the world.”

Oswestry and District Labour Branch unanimously passed a motion in support of a Green New Deal last month.

The upcoming formation of a Shropshire Labour for a Green New Deal was also discussed. A local group committed to working within the Labour Party, unions throughout Shropshire and community groups to pass radical resolutions and pressure elected officials to back a vision for fighting climate change that provides green jobs, better public transport and full decarbonisation of the UK by 2030.

“We must apply pressure within the party to adopt a more radical stance on Climate Change. Dozens of local Labour for a Green New Deal groups have already been formed throughout the county and now the people of Shropshire will be able to contribute to this movement,” Mr Marriott said.