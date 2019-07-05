Controversial plans for new Shropshire crematorium thrown out

Funeral directors say there is a desperate need for a new crematorium to serve Shropshire and mid Wales with families recently waiting for up to six weeks to say goodbye to their loved ones.

But the application from Ed Aldridge for what was described as a 'quality facility' by developers on land north of Nesscliffe was thrown out at today's Shropshire Council Central Planning Committee.

Planning officers had recommended the plans be given the go-ahead but councillors voted 4/3 to refuse planning permission on the basis of the cumulative affect of the proximity to the A5, poultry farms, the low flying aircraft and the adverse affect on residents.

Speaking at the meeting was John Adams chairman of the Shrewsbury and district association of funeral directors and vice president of the national association.

He said there was a compelling need for a new crematorium for the area.

"Recently we were faced with a six to seven week wait for cremations at Shrewsbury," he said.

Matt Hubbard for the agents representing developers, said he hoped councillors would allow the cremation specialists, Westerleigh, to go ahead and build a high quality crematorium which was much needed and which would serve the community for decades to come.

The proposal had been subject to a number of objections, including from the RAF Helicopter Noise Liaison Group, which said it may consider not using the Nesscliffe Camp in future, should the plans go ahead.

Advertising

In its objection, the group said: “The development of a crematorium would have irreversible and detrimental effects on the tri-service helicopter training from RAF Shawbury.

“Nesscliffe camp is a major part of Low Fly Area 9. Having to avoid overflights of funerals at the crematorium would possibly result in the use of Nesscliffe Camp by the RAF as unsuitable in the future.”

A letter from the Ministry of Defence read to councillors said that with the proximity of RAF Shawbury and the Nesscliffe training camp it would not be possible to for low flying helicopters to avoid the area and that flight paths could not be amended.

Shelly Hurdley who lives close to the site said: "Noise from the road and the helicopters make it an unsuitable place to say goodbye to your loved ones.

Advertising

Great Ness and Little Ness Parish councillor, Alison Mullis, said the parish was already dealing with permission for 100 new homes, doubling the population and said adding the crematorium would mean major additional traffic.

"There are no traffic calming measures for the village in this application," she said.

Councillors were split over the matter with Councillor Nick Hignett proposing that the development be refused.

"We need a new crematorium but this is far to close to the A5, far too close to housing, to chicken farms and to the helicopter flight paths," he said.