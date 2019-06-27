Families have a ball for Open Farm Sunday

Farmers welcomed families from all over the county to get involved in informational activities, take in the countryside, hop in a tractor and meet farmyard animals.

The aim of the annual event is to highlight the importance of farmers and the relation between agriculture and other industries.

Babbinswood Farm in Whittington, Oswestry, and Sheepcotes Dairy farm in Hadnall, Shrewsbury, took part in the event for the first time.

These were joined by Home Farm in Atcham, Moor Farm in Baschurch, The Farm in Longnor, Hatton Farm in Church Stretton, Little Shrawardine Farm in Ford and Hawkstone Abbey Farm in Machamley, as well as Herefordshire & Ludlow College.

Manager of the event, Annabel Shackleton, said an overwhelming response illustrates the importance of linking the public with farming throughout the county.

She said visitors were able to take advantage of the countryside while speaking with working farmers about the struggles and benefits of working in agriculture.

Blown away

"Our farmers have been blown away by the calibre and quantity of questions from visitors about environmental practices," she said.

"It's inspiring to see so many taking an active interest in how their food is produced and choosing to connect with farmers.

“We thank all the farmers and their many helpers for getting involved and proudly representing our industry. We also want to thank all our sponsors for their continued support. The solidarity and proactive approach of everyone involved over the years has such a positive impact for the whole industry.”

With events taking place up and down the county, activities ranged from informal farm walks to self-guided tours, tractor and trailer rides and large-scale educational events with organised stallholders. Organisers said initial records show more visitors came to Shropshire from urban locations than in previous years and that there was an increase in the number of people who had never been on a farm before.

Caroline Drummond, LEAF Chief Executive said: “With farming and food supply in the news so much over the last 12 months, visitors were more keen than ever this year to know more about how we are producing food and looking after soils and the wider environment.

"We learn best when we get our hands dirty and LEAF Open Farm Sunday is about building real, personal experiences that help everyone feel connected to food and farming and empowered to make better choices for themselves and the environment.

“These are challenging times for agriculture and public support will be critical in the years ahead. That support doesn’t just happen – it is up to farmers and landowners to build these connections and demonstrate all they deliver both as food producers and custodians of the countryside. This is exactly what our farmers have demonstrated so well this weekend.”

A date has already been set for next year's event, taking place on Sunday, June 7. Organisers are calling for more farmers from Shropshire and Mid Wales to get involved next year to meet the increasing demand from the public to visit a working farm.