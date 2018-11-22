Buy nothing new as alternative to Black Friday

Reviive is a social enterprise company in Shropshire that re-uses and recycles household products.

Its premises in Oswestry and Shrewsbury are offering a 20 per cent discount on all its re-used items on Black Friday.

The company says it estimates it has saved households almost £2.5 million by maximising the life of furniture and other goods through re-using and re-cycling.

Last year it collected 511 tonnes of furniture and electrical items, re-using 447 tonnes.

Retail manager at Shrewsbury, Julie Hotchkiss, said the scheme prevents the items going into landfill but also helps individuals, including previously homeless people and organisations, to access furniture.

"We have provided 286 furniture packages for people in need to help furnish their home in the last 12 months.

"We are also proud to offer our local community work placement and volunteer positions. Reviive has helped 14 people into permanent employment, provided 32 volunteer/work placements and six apprenticeships in 2017/18," she said.

Reviive was formed by two Shropshire-based charities, the Shropshire Housing Alliance and the South Shropshire Furniture Scheme.

As the company grows bosses will be looking to partner with charities.

"We help through our profits charities that work with homeless people, women fleeing domestic violence, young people having to leave the family home, people facing health problems and needing to change and re-build their lives.

"Our charities do this through advice, support and practical assistance to find a home or to be provided with furniture that makes a difference to making a house a building or a home."