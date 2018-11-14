Crews tackle house fires in Shropshire

A kitchen fire broke out in a house in Meadowbrook Way, Shrewsbury, at 4.50pm on Monday. Crews took under half an hour to bring the fire under control.

In Babbinswood, near Oswestry, a fire that started with a halogen light fitting, started at 3.30pm on Monday with crews from the town putting on breathing apparatus to go into the property and bring the fire under control by 4.10pm.