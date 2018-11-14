Menu

Crews tackle house fires in Shropshire

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | News

Firefighters dealt with fires in two homes in Shropshire.

A kitchen fire broke out in a house in Meadowbrook Way, Shrewsbury, at 4.50pm on Monday. Crews took under half an hour to bring the fire under control.

In Babbinswood, near Oswestry, a fire that started with a halogen light fitting, started at 3.30pm on Monday with crews from the town putting on breathing apparatus to go into the property and bring the fire under control by 4.10pm.

Sue Austin

