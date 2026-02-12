Whitchurch Town Council said this year's event is set to take place on Saturday, May 16, at Jubilee Park in the town.

The award-winning events team from Shropshire Festivals, which is behind a host of the county's most popular events, including Shrewsbury Food Festival and Oktoberfest, is in charge of delivering the event for the council.

The festival will include live music on the bandstand, stands from local businesses, street food, bars, chef demonstrations, a kids’ entertainment area, and a garden area with hands-on activities from local organisations.

The Mayor of Whitchurch, Councillor Rose Hall, with Beth Heath, Director of Shropshire Festivals at last year’s festival.

Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals said: “We are delighted to have been asked to deliver this brilliant event once again.

"The 2025 festival received an enormous amount of positive feedback, with families and friends enjoying live chef demonstrations, music performances, free kids’ activities, and a selection of stands from local businesses in the heart of the town.

"Whitchurch is such a warm, welcoming town, and is absolutely packed with talented chefs and producers - I’m so glad it can all be celebrated at the festival this May.”

The festival is free to attend and the the Mayor of Whitchurch, Councillor Rose Hall, said: “We are looking forward to celebrating Whitchurch’s fantastic food and drink sector once again, where we’ll be shining a light on some of the region’s chefs, producers, performers, and businesses.

“Shropshire Festivals delivered a fantastic event for the town last year, and we’re sure the 2026 festival will be even better. Make sure you save the date for a brilliant free day out for the whole family.”

The event takes place from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, May 16.

People can find out more, or apply for a stand, by visiting www.whitchurchfoodanddrinkfestival.co.uk.