Whitchurch pensioner, 76, admits trying to bribe and threatening to kill woman who was domestically abused at the hands of her son

A pensioner who tried to bribe her son’s ex-partner and threatened to kill her has admitted witness intimidation.

By Nick Humphreys
Mary Varey, aged 76, tried to influence the former partner of her son William Varey over his domestic abuse.

He was jailed last month for a string of charges relating to the victim.

Ms Varey, of Church Street, Ightfield, Whitchurch - the same address as her son -  went to the victim’s home in Whitchurch and posted letters, tried to bribe her with cash, left voicemails on her phone and threatened to kill her.

The witness intimidation took place from May 3 to 6 last year.