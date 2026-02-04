Charity providing accessible narrowboat holidays 'operating as usual' after Whitchurch canal breach

The Lyneal Trust charity, which owns accessible boats and customised cottages, has advised that it is open and operating as usual following the breach of the Llangollen Canal at Whitchurch.

The trust has provided holidays and days out for families and groups with special needs or vulnerabilities for more than 40 years.

The canal collapse in Whitchurch. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Following the catastrophic breach of the canal at Whitchurch, the trust has moved to assure residents that its day boat Shropshire Maid has been unaffected by the disruption.

The breach on the Llangollen Canal near New Mills Lift Bridge happened in the early hours of December 22 last year.

Two boats, Sefton and Ganymede, were washed into the breach, while a third, Pacemaker, was left precariously suspended over the breach.

Since the incident, the Canal and River Trust has removed the three boats and work has begun to repair the canal.