The Lockside Café at Grindley Brook, near Whitchurch, is launching a new cycle club with special offers and discounts for members.

The move comes as the café – which this year celebrates its 25th anniversary - faces losing up to 70 per cent of its trade while the Llangollen Canal is closed following the collapse at Christmas.

Chris Burtonwood, who runs the café with his mum Jane Beaumont, sister Rachel and brother Matthew, said the cycle club was the first of a series of new events planned throughout the year to make up for the loss of the canal trade.

He said: “We expect the canal to be closed for much of the year while repairs are taking place, so it is essential we attract new customers to the café.

“Immediately after the collapse we were contacted by a number of cyclists who said they would organise rides to support us and the cycle club idea grew from there.

“The canal is set in a very beautiful part of the world that’s already popular with cyclists from across Shropshire, Cheshire, Staffordshire and North Wales.

“We’re running a number of special days throughout the year where club members can get a discount on food along with a free hot drink. We’re really cyclist-friendly with fast service, safe bike parking and a welcoming atmosphere.

“The club kicks off this Saturday, February 7, and we’re really looking forward to seeing a lot of new faces.”

The day runs from 9am to 3pm and cyclists can pre-book food and drink by calling Jane or Rachel on 01948 663385.

The café sits alongside the A41 just outside Whitchurch and is open every day from 9am to 3pm.