Chris Burtonwood, of the Lockside Café at Grindley Brook, near Whitchurch, says the response from customers since the Llangollen Canal was breached on December 22 has been "absolutely fantastic".

The canal is likely to remain closed for much of the year while repairs take place, leaving Chris fearing he could lose up to 70 per cent of his trade.

Chris, who runs the family business with his mum Jane Beaumont, has now drawn up a 12-month battle plan of events and promotions to keep the canalside café afloat – and says the response from the community across Shropshire, Cheshire and north Wales has been incredible.

Chris Burtonwood, Rachel Burtonwood and Jane Beaumont at the Lockside Café

He said: “I cannot thank people enough for the support they have shown the café since the canal breach. It has been immense.

“Just about every day we have had people, families, groups and clubs come to support us or use social media to highlight that we are still open and urging their followers to visit.

“People have been coming from Chester, Wrexham and across Shropshire to visit us and the strength of community spirit has really blown us away. We are so grateful for everyone. We have launched a GoFundMe page and it’s already reached a third of its target.”

The idyllic Lockside Café

The café – which employs 14 people and is celebrating 25 years in business – has now launched a 12-month series of events to help build on the community support.

Chris said: “With the canal closed we have lost all our boat trade, so we want to encourage as many cyclists, dog walkers, ramblers, outdoor clubs and community groups as possible to come along.

“We are launching a special promotion for cyclists with an event on February 7 and also have plans for events for dog lovers, music and community days, makers’ markets and even a bakers’ day.

“There will be something for everyone over the course of the year and I’m really confident that with the level of support we have already received, we can continue to serve our community for many more years to come.”

The café sits alongside the A41 just outside Whitchurch and is open every day from 9am to 4pm.

To learn more about the café and its range of events visit https://www.facebook.com/GrindleybrookLocksideCafe/.