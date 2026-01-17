Whitchurch's council tax precept to rise by 4.8 per cent

An extraordinary full town council meeting was called on Thursday (January 15) for members to agree the town's budget and precept for the 2026/27 financial year.

A precept is the portion of council tax that pays for services provided by a town or parish council.

Whitchurch Town Council is increasing its 2026/27 precept by 4.8 per cent. Picture: Google

It was unanimously agreed that the precept in Whitchurch would increase by 4.8 per cent. This would see a band D property pay £167.92 a year, up from £160.19. The total precept is £620,385, supported by £20,000 reserves that will be used for the 2026 Food & Drink Festival and mitigating costs.

Every council is required to set its budget and precept request to Shropshire Council by the end of the month.

Wem Town Council will be setting its budget next Thursday (January 22).

A report sent to councillors shows that its budget for 2026/27 has been set at £457,924 – an increase of 8.02 per cent.