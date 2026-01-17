The state-of-the-art spider excavator was supplied by WM Plant Hire from Bridgnorth.

The machine has unique 'Transformer-like' capabilities making it ideal for the complex recovery of the stricken boats on the Llangollen Canal.

The terrain surrounding the giant collapse was exceptionally challenging: millions of gallons of water had flooded out of the canal as it opened up a huge chasm, which swallowed two boats.

The spider at work on the breach

The spider was used to create a special trench to enable the stranded boats to be winched out, and to clear mud and debris which surrounded the boats.

The scene was covered in soft mud across different levels, making access incredibly difficult.