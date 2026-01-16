Fundraiser launched by cosy canal-side cafe facing crisis after Whitchurch canal collapse

The future of the Lockside Cafe at Grindley Brook, near Whitchurch, is faced with uncertainty following the December breach, with the canal now closed.

It could be the end of the year before repairs are complete and the waterway re-opens, which would have a major impact on trade for the family-run cafe, which has been serving boaters and walkers for 25 years.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star last week, Chris Burtonwood, who runs the cafe with his family explained the difficulties posed by the current canal closure.

He said "Just over 70 per cent of our trade comes from canal boat users, people on holiday or tow path users, and with the canal and towpath shut that puts us at real risk."

The idyllic Lockside Cafe.

Now the cafe has started a fundraiser after encouragement from its community - but says there are no expectations.

The gofundme page explains: "Lockside Café in Grindley Brook has been a part of the canal community for 25 years, run by our family with a lot of love, even through tough times.

"The recent canal embankment collapse and towpath closure will hit us hard.

"So much of our trade comes from boaters, walkers and canal users, and with the towpath closed for an unknown period of time, we’re facing a real challenge.

"After much thought and encouragement from our community, we’ve set up this page for anyone who has enjoyed a stop at Lockside Café over the years and wants to help us weather this storm."

Explaining why it has set up the page it said: "We don’t just want to fill a short-term gap, we want to use your support to help us adapt and thrive.

"Your donations will help us put on new events, support other local independent businesses, and bring people together in Grindley Brook, even while the canal is closed. Dog days, makers & bakers markets, music afternoons — ways to keep the café and our community buzzing during this period of instability.

"Every penny will go towards making Lockside Café a welcoming place for regulars and new faces alike, and supporting other small businesses in the area.

"By helping us, you’re helping keep Grindley Brook a place people want to visit, now and in the future.

"There’s no expectation, sharing this page, kind words, or popping in for a cuppa mean just as much. If you do choose to donate, know that you’re helping us keep our doors open and our community spirit alive.

"We know fundraising can raise mixed feelings, so please know there’s no pressure whatsoever. This page exists because our community encouraged us to create it, and every small gesture, whether it’s a donation, a visit, or simply spreading the word, helps us keep going. Thank you for all your support over the years."