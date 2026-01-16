'Disgraceful' - MP slams decision not to fund step-free access improvements at north Shropshire railway station

In May 2024, Whitchurch's station was among 50 earmarked by the previous Government for funding to provide step-free access at the station to improve accessibility.

However, on Thursday (January 15) Labour ministers announced that only eight projects will be given the go ahead and a further 29 taken to the design phase - but Whitchurch was not among them.

The Government said the previous administration had not indicated how delivery of the schemes would be funded, "raising significant stakeholder expectations".

Helen Morgan at Whitchurch Station

As such, ministers have considered the findings of the initial feasibility work and decided which schemes will progress, based on criteria including: where upgrades would benefit significant numbers of passengers, ensure a good spread of projects across Wales, Scotland and different parts of England, make use of pre-existing technical development work, and the presence of a third-party funding contribution.

Whitchurch Station was among 19 that didn't meet the criteria, the Government said.

But North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan branded the decision "disgraceful".

The MP said the decision comes despite Network Rail designating the plans for Whitchurch as ‘high priority’ and designs for a lift already being in place.

Ms Morgan and residents in the town have long campaigned for upgrades to the station, where wheelchair users and those with pushchairs or mobility needs must navigate 44 steps to reach Platform 1 and board trains heading towards Shrewsbury.

She added that Thursday’s decision by Lord Hendy, Minister of State for Rail, showed that the Government was “determined to disadvantage Shropshire at every turn”.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said: “This disgraceful decision suggests the Government is determined to disadvantage Shropshire at every turn.

“The Conservatives made a promise they didn’t have the money to keep, and now Shropshire has yet again been snubbed by a Labour Government that doesn’t care about rural areas.

“People with access needs are being discriminated against. For them, there might as well not be a second platform at Whitchurch. I’ll be making this clear to the Rail Minister and have requested an urgent meeting.”

In his letter outlining the refusal, Rail Minister Lord Hendy said the works would not be going ahead due to affordability.

The letter reads: “In May 2024, the previous Government announced feasibility work on 50 stations without indicating how the delivery of such schemes would be funded, raising significant stakeholder expectations.

“This Government is committed to a rigorous approach and only making commitments we believe are affordable and would represent value for money to passengers and taxpayers. We are of the view that funding accessibility upgrades at Whitchurch station at this time would not be consistent with that approach.”

Ms Morgan said she is determined to ensure that step-free access is delivered and is urging residents to share their experiences of public transport with her to help support the campaign. She has a petition which people can sign on her website.