WATCH: Digging work under way to prepare for rescue of boats caught in Whitchurch canal collapse

Construction specialists moved onto the site of the collapse, where two boats remain grounded in a massive hole, earlier this week.

Today (Wednesday, January 14) dedicated equipment is being used to create a ramp to allow the boats to be winched from the 50m hole.

The boats, Sefton and Ganymede, were plunged to the bottom of the giant chasm created by the the catastrophic collapse in the Chemistry area of Whitchurch just three days before Christmas.

Digging taking place in preparation for the removal of the two stranded boats. Photo: Steve Leath

Incredibly the occupants of both boats emerged physically unscathed from the ordeal - although both have lost their homes while they await recovery and assessment of the state of the boats.