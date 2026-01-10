Firefighters called to tractor blaze in Whitchurch
Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze involving a tractor in north Shropshire.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews had been alerted to the incident at Tarporley Road in Whitchurch at around 12.02pm today (Saturday).
Two fire crews were sent to the scene.
An update from the fire service said they were assisted by North Wales Fire Service in extinguishing the blaze.
The incident was declared under control by around 1.12pm.