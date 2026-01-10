Fire service called after two dogs fall through ice into lake near Whitchurch
The fire service was called after reports of two dogs getting trapped in a lake after falling through ice.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Brown Moss nature reserve near Whitchurch at around 12.34pm today (Saturday, January 10).
Four fire crews including a rescue tender and the water rescue unit were sent to the scene.
In an update the fire service said that fortunately when the crews arrived the dogs were out of the water.
They were finished at the incident by around 1pm.