The emergency services responded to reports of a car hitting a tree off the A41 at Higher Heath near Whitchurch at around 10.04pm on Thursday (December 25).

Firefighters attended and had to cut the roof off the car to release people trapped inside.

Now West Midlands Ambulance Service has confirmed that the incident involved five people, with two of them taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

A spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a tree on the A41 in Higher Heath, Whitchurch at 10.04pm on Christmas Day.

"Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor with a critical care paramedic attended the scene. On arrival we discovered five patients.

"Two women were treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. The remaining three patients were assessed and discharged at the scene."