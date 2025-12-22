Whitchurch canal sinkhole: We spoke to fire service area manager overseeing response to major incident which saw around 15 people evacuated

Around 50 firefighters were called to the Chemistry area early on Monday as part of a multi-agency response to the 50-metre sinkhole in the canal, which affected three boats directly and has been declared a major incident.

Scott Hurford, area manager for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, spoke to the Shropshire Star at the scene.

"We received a call this morning at 20 past 4 to outline that there had been some kind of landslip locally here on the edge of Whitchurch and that the canal was leaking into the field behind me, so we initially sent our two nearest fire appliances, that was at Whitchurch and Prees Fire Station, and also sent a number of specialist assets we've got across the county.

"There are boat teams from our Shrewsbury station as well as our command unit in the Telford area.