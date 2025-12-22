Shropshire Star
'I thought an explosive had gone off - it's a miracle no-one was hurt': Shock as canal boats swallowed up in massive Shropshire sinkhole

A witness to the sinkhole devastation today spoke of his shock, saying: "I thought an explosive had gone off."

By Dominic Robertson
Sho Adbul is the councillor for Whitchurch West and was down at the canal early this morning after being alerted about the incident.

But he said nothing could prepare him for what he saw when he arrived.

The Shropshire councillor knows the canal well as he walks his dog along the towpath.

But he said he hadn't been prepared for the devastation he faced.

Sinkhole at canal at Whitchurch in Shropshire
