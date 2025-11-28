'For book lovers who want a little magic': Fantasy-inspired bookshop opening in north Shropshire market town

Ritual Reads, a new independent bookshop, is set to open in the market town of Whitchurch for the first time today (Friday, November 28).

Specialising in horror, fantasy, sci-fi and mystery, the shop will feature a carefully chosen collection for readers who love the uncanny and the imaginative.

The store's owner, Amanda Logan, spent her career in IT systems development before deciding to turn her skills toward something more creative.

She said: "Opening Ritual Reads is the culmination of a lifelong love of eerie stories, folklore and the kinds of books that stay with you long after you’ve turned the final page.

"After years working in the tech world, I wanted to create a space that feels tangible, human and a little magical the moment you walk in – warm, atmospheric and alive with imagination.

"I’ve chosen to focus on horror, fantasy, sci-fi, mystery and esoteric titles because these genres aren’t just entertaining. They transform the way we see the world, inviting curiosity, wonder and a step beyond the ordinary.

"This community felt like the perfect place to open the shop. My hope is that Ritual Reads becomes a welcoming home for anyone who loves stories with a touch of darkness, a little magic and a lot of heart."

Amanda also plans to host atmospheric events, including twilight readings, folklore-inspired gatherings, tarot evenings and author visits.

The Booksellers Association said the store is set to become "a welcoming home for book lovers who want their stories with a little magic".

Amy Bradley, Interim Membership Manager at the Booksellers Association, said: "Ritual Reads is a brilliant example of how independent bookshops can offer something truly distinctive while remaining deeply rooted in their local community.

"Amanda’s vision for a space that blends atmosphere, creativity and a love of genre fiction shows how bookshops can be both cultural havens and places of genuine human connection.

"We’re delighted to welcome Ritual Reads into BA membership and look forward to seeing it become a much-loved part of Whitchurch’s creative life."

The store, at 46a High Street, will open on Friday, November 28.