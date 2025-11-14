Burst water pipe causes water supply interruptions in Whitchurch

The incident on Shakespeare Way is affecting customers in the SY13 postcode area of Shropshire (Whitchurch).

In an alert issued shortly before 6.30am today, Severn Trent said engineers had been dispatched to the area and would begin repair work as soon as possible.

A spokesperson said: "We'd like to apologise to those experiencing poor pressure or no water supply in the SY13 area of Whitchurch this morning. This is due to a burst water pipe on Shakespeare Way.

"Our engineers are on their way and will assess the burst before starting repairs as soon as possible.

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing."