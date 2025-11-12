Frustration grows over lack of progress on 'inadequate' step-free access at Whitchurch Railway Station

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan led a Westminster Hall debate this week, pressing the Government to deliver long-awaited accessibility improvements for passengers at the station.

Plans to install a lift at Whitchurch were given the green light last year following a long-fought local campaign, but funding for the scheme has yet to be released.

Mrs Morgan said during the debate yesterday (Tuesday) that rural towns and villages have been "consistently de-prioritised" by the Government, and claimed that earlier commitments to carry out the work had given residents "false hope".

She said: "Nearly every time I go out canvassing in Whitchurch, the inadequate access to the station’s southbound platform comes up.

"Those who are disabled, elderly, in wheelchairs, or with heavy bikes, prams, or large suitcases are physically unable to access half of the trains going out the station or exit into the town when coming from the north."

The station's southbound platform is currently only accessible via a bridge and 44 steps, posing significant challenges for those with mobility issues, pushchairs or heavy luggage - often forcing passengers to find alternative routes to travel towards Shrewsbury and beyond.

Designs for a lift at Whitchurch were finished 18 months ago, and initial approval was granted under the Access for All scheme by the previous Government.

However, progress has stalled under the new Labour Government, which announced that 50 stations across the country will receive accessibility upgrades but has yet to confirm which stations are included.

In September, Mrs Morgan told Leader of the House Lucy Powell that ministers had "put the brakes" on the plans for too long, and needed to "get on with giving it the green signal".

Speaking during yesterday's debate, she said the delay had only added to local frustration: "This has just added to the frustration of the residents of Whitchurch - all that’s needed is a green light from the Department for Transport."

Mrs Morgan shared the experience of a Whitchurch resident diagnosed with a severe neurological condition who must use a walking frame. They were forced to drive 17 miles to Crewe Railway Station to catch a train to a specialist hospital in London because Whitchurch remains inaccessible.

She said the station's lack of accessibility was also having a detrimental economic impact, limiting visitor numbers and making it harder for people to access local jobs.

"Improving the station’s accessibility will bring more people to the town via rail," Mrs Morgan added. "That could boost tourism, and bring customers to local businesses and workers to job vacancies."

The North Shropshire MP called on Transport Minister, Simon Lightwood MP, to "turn the tide on persistent under-investment in public transport" and to include Whitchurch in the 50 stations due for improvement.

She continued: "Rural towns and villages have been consistently de-prioritised by successive governments, and this one is no better, continually focussing investment into mayoral combined authorities’ coffers.

"If the Government wants to achieve their mission of stimulating growth across the whole country, they should be ensuring everyone has proper access to public transport, not just those in urban areas."