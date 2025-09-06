'Signal it the green light' - MP demands 'desperately needed' action on Whitchurch railway station accessibility

Helen Morgan MP has called for the "green light" to be signalled for improvements at Whitchurch Railway Station after it was confirmed that the Government has committed £280 million to upgrading step-free access at stations across the country.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday (September 4), Mrs Morgan told Leader of the House Lucy Powell that residents needed to know "where and when" improvements would be made, stressing that action is required.

The intervention follows a written response from Transport Minister Simon Lightwood, who confirmed that the £280 million funding would be available from April 2026.