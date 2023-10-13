Woman dies in crash between motorbike and car near Whitchurch

By Dominic RobertsonWhitchurchPublished: Last Updated:

A woman has died after a crash involving a motorbike and a car near Whitchurch.

Three ambulance crews and a paramedic officer attended the incident.
Three ambulance crews and a paramedic officer attended the incident.

The woman, who was a passenger on the motorbike, died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

The crash happened shortly before 6.47pm on Thursday on Heath Road in Prees Heath.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent three ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene, while police also closed the road.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found a car and a motorbike had been involved in a collision.

“A woman, who was a pillion passenger on the motorbike, was in a critical condition.

"Ambulance crews immediately began administering advanced life support and advanced trauma care but sadly, due to the extent of her injuries, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The motorbike rider, a man, was treated by medics for injuries not believed to be serious before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.”

Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News