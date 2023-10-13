Woman dies in crash between motorbike and car near Whitchurch

Three ambulance crews and a paramedic officer attended the incident.

The crash happened shortly before 6.47pm on Thursday on Heath Road in Prees Heath.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent three ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene, while police also closed the road.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found a car and a motorbike had been involved in a collision.

“A woman, who was a pillion passenger on the motorbike, was in a critical condition.

"Ambulance crews immediately began administering advanced life support and advanced trauma care but sadly, due to the extent of her injuries, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.