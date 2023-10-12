Police close major A41 stretch after 'serious' crash near roundabout with A49

Police have said a diversion has been put in place.

The incident, close to the roundabout connecting the A41 and A49 near Prees Heath, Whitchurch, is ongoing according to officers.

An update from West Mercia Police said that diversion routes are in place while the A41 is shut.

Writing on social media the force said: "We are dealing with a serious collision near the Raven Inn #A41 #Whitchurch #Shropshire.

"The road is closed while collision investigation carry out their enquiries, diversions in place."

The AA said the crash had first been reported at about 6.15pm.