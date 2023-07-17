Plan for new £13m leisure centre to replace run-down building is revealed

How the new leisure centre could look.

Shropshire Council says the £13.1 million facility in Whitchurch will be accessible, inclusive and sustainable, and will help local people maintain active lifestyles

It will be constructed on the site of the existing swimming centre, which closed in 2020 at the onset of the Covid pandemic and was never able to reopen due to faults with the building.

The disused youth centre will also be demolished and the accompanying multi-use games area (MUGA) cleared to make way for the redevelopment of the site.

The new centre will contain a six-lane 25-metre pool, 41-station gym, two fitness studios and a 20-cover cafe.

A design and access statement by Roberts Limbrick, the council’s planning agents, says the authority first explored the possibility of refurbishing the existing pool building, which was built in 1974, but this was ruled out.

Whitchurch swimming pool

It says: “The site and floor plan have been designed to be accessible, inclusive and provide a range of facilities and opportunities for users of all abilities to promote active lives and interactions.

“The proposed scheme also seeks to mitigate anti-social behaviour by providing means of passive surveillance of the site from the building.

“The building is designed to comply with Sport England’s published design guidance.

“The internal and external spaces are designed to be flexible, simple and low-maintenance but also robust and attractive.”

Floorplans show the ground floor will accommodate a reception area, the pool and associated changing areas, toilets, a ‘changing places’ facility and a first aid room.

The cafe will also be situated on the ground floor, overlooking the pool.

On the first floor will be the gym, two studios separated by a retractable wall, and dry changing.

Councillors agreed to progress with the new centre last September.