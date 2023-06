'You could get a test between now and eight months!' Just how difficult is it to get a driving test in Shropshire?

Rosie Stead-Brennan is one of the thousands of young people who are finding out just how hard it is to get a driving test in Shropshire - and how expensive. Here is her own experience of getting behind the wheel and how the closure of the Whitchurch driving test centre has exacerbated the problem.