Parliamentary spokesperson urges people to sign petition for disabled access to train station

Dean Carroll at Whitchurch Railway Station

Dean Carroll, the Conservative Parliamentary Spokesman for North Shropshire, has initiated a campaign for improved disabled access at Whitchurch train station.

The station, which, he says provides crucial connections to Shrewsbury, Birmingham, and beyond, currently lacks adequate access for individuals with mobility impairments and wheelchair users on its southbound platform. Dean Carroll says he believes that all residents, regardless of their mobility level, should be able to access key transport links in the community.

He says that, as part of his broader plan to enhance public transport connections across North Shropshire's market towns and villages, he is encouraging local residents and supporters to lend their voices by signing a petition. The petition, which currently has 486 signatures, will then be presented to the Transport Minister, Mark Harper MP, calling for the necessary funding to install disabled access.

"It’s clear that our passengers, particularly those with mobility issues, have long faced considerable difficulties in accessing the southbound platform at Whitchurch station. We're gathering momentum with almost five hundred signatures already supporting our petition. However, the need for action continues. Our goal is to create an inclusive, accessible transport network for everyone in North Shropshire."