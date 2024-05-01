Person cut free by fire crews after two vehicle crash near Whitchurch

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent three fire appliances including the rescue tender from Prees and Whitchurch with an operations officer in attendance.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said a call reporting a road traffic collision on the A41 Chester Road, at Grindley Brook, near Whitchurch, was received at 1.44pm on Wednesday.

They added that they were called over the border to assist Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service said they were called at 1.38pm to the A41 Cheshire Road at Grindley Brook. One fire engine from Malpas was joined by the teams from Shropshire.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire & Rescue said crews used cutting equipment to free one person and pass them to the care of paramedics.

"Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles," said the spokesperson.

"Crews used cutting equipment to get one person free from one of the vehicles, and to the care of paramedics. Police closed the road in both directions while the incident was dealt with."

Police and ambulance services have been contacted for more details.