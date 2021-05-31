Autumn start date set for Pauls Moss development in Whitchurch

Artists impression of the new Pauls Moss devleopment in Whitchurch

The Pauls Moss scheme is hoping to provide the Whitchurch area with modern primary health and care services, and bring together the existing GP practice into a purpose-built centre.

The development will also offer combined housing and care services for the over 55s.

The Wrekin Housing Group is leading on the development, in partnership with Shropshire Council, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group and local GPs.

Wayne Gethings, chief executive at The Wrekin Housing Group, said: “This is a huge moment for The Wrekin Housing Group and a giant leap forward in terms of offering fully integrated housing and health services for Whitchurch and the surrounding areas.

“We have worked closely with Shropshire Council, local GPs and the CCG to come up with a forward-thinking solution that will provide attractive, modern facilities that will not only fulfil the needs of today, but also be there for future generations.

“We are also pleased that this project has been able to progress in light of the current Covid-19 pandemic. Pauls Moss will provide a range of health and care services in first-class facilities.”

Councillor Dean Carroll, cabinet member for adult social care, public health and assets – including population health and integration, added: “I am delighted to see this scheme progressing and that we have been able to work with our partners to deliver these much-needed facilities for local people.

“Access to good healthcare and quality social care is integral to creating strong and sustainable communities.”

Claire Parker, Director of Partnerships at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “This is great news and an exciting development for people in Whitchurch. The town has a growing population so strengthening the GP service and ensuring everyone has access to high quality primary care is a high priority for the NHS locally.”