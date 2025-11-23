Family bakery announces closure of north Shropshire shop as building goes up for sale

The Pastry Box in Wem will be closing next February, after the owners decided not to renew the lease on their High Street store.

The company provides sweet and savoury baked treats to a number of businesses around Shropshire and will continue to operate out of its shop in Stafford Street, Newport.

A post on social media from the owners said: "Our lease for the Wem shop comes to an end in February 2026, and after a lot of thought, we’ve decided that we won’t be renewing it.