In pictures: Firefighters rescue stricken horse from muddy brook near Wem
Firefighters have released pictures showing how they freed a 20-year-old horse that was stuck in three feet of water.
Fire crews were called to the animal rescue at a farm at Northbrook, near Wem, yesterday (Saturday).
Firefighters, with the help of the farmer’s machinery, spent more than two hours freeing the 20-year-old horse.
“Amber Watch alerted at 7.57am along with Red Watch Wellington and Wem Fire Station to reports of a large animal rescue at a farm in Wem,” said a spokesperson for Amber Watch at Wellington fire station.
“The horse was in approximately three feet of water, with its rear legs sunk into the mud.
“Crews used specialist equipment, along with the farmer’s telehandler, to lift the animal to safety.”
The owner of the horse was on the scene, as was a vet who kept the animal sedated as the fire crews did their work, which was complete by 10.20am.