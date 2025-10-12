In pictures: Firefighters rescue stricken horse from muddy brook near Wem

Fire crews were called to the animal rescue at a farm at Northbrook, near Wem, yesterday (Saturday).

Using the farmer's telehandler - Pictures: Wellington Amber Watch

Firefighters, with the help of the farmer’s machinery, spent more than two hours freeing the 20-year-old horse.

Pictures: Wellington Amber Watch

“Amber Watch alerted at 7.57am along with Red Watch Wellington and Wem Fire Station to reports of a large animal rescue at a farm in Wem,” said a spokesperson for Amber Watch at Wellington fire station.

Pictures: Wellington Amber Watch

“The horse was in approximately three feet of water, with its rear legs sunk into the mud.

Pictures: Wellington Amber Watch

“Crews used specialist equipment, along with the farmer’s telehandler, to lift the animal to safety.”

Success! Pictures: Wellington Amber Watch

The owner of the horse was on the scene, as was a vet who kept the animal sedated as the fire crews did their work, which was complete by 10.20am.