Horse stuck in north Shropshire brook is rescued by firefighters

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Northwood near Wem at around 8am today (Saturday).

Three fire service vehicles, including the rescue tender from Wellington station, were dispatched.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Upon arrival, the firefighters found one horse had become trapped in a field-side brook in about two feet of water.

Using lifting slings, the crews helped the horse to freedom.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 10.18am.