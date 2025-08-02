"I opened my dream florist's shop in Wem and it's been everything I wished for"

Jacqueline opened Dasher Floral Creations in Wem High Street in December 2023.

She also runs her own flower club which has around 26 members and meets every Monday.

“I had been making arrangements for people for many years and I had always wanted my own shop – it was a big ambition of mine – and I had always wanted my own flower club – and now I have both.

“I still have to pinch myself sometimes because it still doesn’t feel real,” says Jacqueline.

Her love of flowers started at a young age. “My dad had the most amazing flowers, he used to grow roses. My grandad on my mum’s side was also a good gardener,” she explains.

Around three and a half years ago, Jacqueline started working at the Castle Hotel in Wem High Street.

When she noticed the shop unit next door to the pub become available, Jacqueline seized the opportunity.

“I knew straight away that it would make the perfect flower shop.

“It all happened really quickly after that and it’s been one of the best things I have ever done,” she tells Weekend.

“I’m nearly 60 now which is quite old to start a business but I think it was meant to be and it was the right time to do it.

“I’ve had a lot of support and Wem has been very kind to me. I still work at the Castle – my boss has always supported and encouraged me to have my shop.

“My husband, Clive, helps out in the shop when I am working at the pub,” adds Jacqueline.

Jacqueline creates arrangements for all occasions

The shop is named after her beloved Patterdale Terrier, Dasher, who sadly passed away very suddenly.

“He was only young so it was a big shock and I was really upset. As a tribute to him, I decided to name the business after him.

“Dasher was black and white so the outside of my shop is black and white,” explains Jacqueline, who is a regular fundraiser for Grinshill Animal Rescue.

The shop caters for all occasions from wedding, birthday and anniversary flowers to funeral and memorial arrangements. “I have lots of lovely customers and it’s doing really, really well so I’m really pleased,” says Jacqueline.

“It’s great on the High Street, everybody is really friendly and we all support each other, which is a big thing,” she adds.

The run-up to Mothering Sunday is one of her busiest times of year along with Valentine’s Day. “Mother’s Day was the biggest shock I had when I first opened a shop.

“It was full-on for a good week and a half, which is lovely because lots of people were buying flowers for their mums,” says Jacqueline.

Her shop is named after her beloved dog

Her flower club, which is open to people of all ages and abilities, meets every Monday at The Castle Hotel and has around 26 members.

Jacqueline organises regular activities themed around the different seasons as well as in-house competitions where people can try out a range of different skills.

There is a WhatsApp group to enable members to stay in touch and encourage each other.

Earlier this year, some of the members travelled to Amsterdam to see the famous tulip flowers, and next year they will be visiting Claude Monet’s garden in France.

“There is a social side to it as well. That’s the beauty of flowers – they bring people together,” says Jacqueline.

She is also keen for the club to play an active role in the community.

“I want Dasher to do good and I want to take it out and about because Wem has been very kind to me,” explains Jacqueline.

With the help of some of the club members, she has organised a Floral Showcase, which takes place at Wem Town Hall on August 9. The event will raise money for Severn Hospice, Wem Town Hall, Guide Dogs and Wem SEN Hub.

One of the best things about running the shop for Jacqueline is being able to help make a difference to people’s lives through her flowers.

“They just make people smile and make people happy. Even on the saddest of days, if you give somebody a bunch of flowers, it makes them smile and makes them feel important. I think you can say a lot with a bunch of flowers.”

For more information, search Dasher Floral Creations on Facebook.