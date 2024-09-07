Town fire crew makes polite plea over drivers' extraordinarily thoughtless behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wem Fire Station said people have been parking in front of the station's bay doors recently, potentially delaying crews and wasting valuable time.

Writing on social media it said: "Unfortunately, we have been experiencing people parking on the front of the fire station in front of the appliance bay doors.

"Could we politely ask that no one parks there, including dropping or picking others up?

"If we get an emergency call, we haven’t got time to locate the owner and this could waste valuable time."